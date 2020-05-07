THE BAND'S VISIT Cancelled, MY FAIR LADY Postponed at DCPA

Due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the DCPA and restrictions on large gatherings in enclosed public venues, The Denver Center for the Performing Arts regrets to announce additional cancellations and postponements:

Newly-impacted events include:

2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company Season ..................Delayed

The Band's Visit ................................................................Cancelled

Summer Education classes.............................................Cancelled

2020/21 Theatre for Young Audiences production.....Cancelled

My Fair Lady......................................................................Postponed

Theater of the Mind .........................................................Postponed

INDIVIDUALS WITH TICKETS TO CANCELLED EVENTS will receive an email with the option to request a refund or donate the value of your ticket to the DCPA.

ALL OTHER TICKET HOLDERS will receive an email regarding updates and ticket options once decisions have been made.

STUDENTS OF CANCELLED CLASSES will receive an automatic credit to their account and a follow up email invitation to donate the value of their class or receive a refund.

The DCPA will continue to respond to recommendations from the CDC, State of Colorado and City of Denver; in the meantime, visit denvercenter.org/response for a complete list of impacted events.

Please note, the DCPA is unable to contact patrons if they purchased from a third party; rather, they will need to go back to their original point of purchase.





