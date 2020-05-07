THE BAND'S VISIT Cancelled, MY FAIR LADY Postponed at DCPA
Due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the DCPA and restrictions on large gatherings in enclosed public venues, The Denver Center for the Performing Arts regrets to announce additional cancellations and postponements:
Newly-impacted events include:
2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company Season ..................Delayed
The Band's Visit ................................................................Cancelled
Summer Education classes.............................................Cancelled
2020/21 Theatre for Young Audiences production.....Cancelled
My Fair Lady......................................................................Postponed
Theater of the Mind .........................................................Postponed
INDIVIDUALS WITH TICKETS TO CANCELLED EVENTS will receive an email with the option to request a refund or donate the value of your ticket to the DCPA.
ALL OTHER TICKET HOLDERS will receive an email regarding updates and ticket options once decisions have been made.
STUDENTS OF CANCELLED CLASSES will receive an automatic credit to their account and a follow up email invitation to donate the value of their class or receive a refund.
The DCPA will continue to respond to recommendations from the CDC, State of Colorado and City of Denver; in the meantime, visit denvercenter.org/response for a complete list of impacted events.
Please note, the DCPA is unable to contact patrons if they purchased from a third party; rather, they will need to go back to their original point of purchase.