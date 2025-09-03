Submissions Open For 2026 New Musical Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Musical Project is seeking new in-progress or completed musical theater works for our next project. Utilizing community actors, they mount semi-staged productions of 30-minute segments from three unproduced musicals. NMP is currently housed within Parlando School of Musical Arts, a community music school serving over 650 students in the Boulder/Denver area weekly. They draw actors from our student population, the University of Colorado, and community actors from all over the Front Range.

Composers will submit as much of their show as they can to be considered. They value intergenerational/all-ages programming as well as stories from traditionally marginalized communities. If selected, composers will choose the 30-minute segment they'd like to present, to be confirmed with the producers. Composers will also be able to sit in on some of the rehearsals and dialogue with their director to ensure clarity of vision of the work. Composers will also take part in two talkbacks-one with their cast, and one with audience members.

New Musical Project provides directors, casting, a band, and a venue. Composers will receive a travel stipend and a percentage of ticket sales.

To apply, please submit the following:

A 30-page (minimum) segment of your libretto

3 (minimum) audio recordings of songs from the work. Any quality recording is fine!

Sheet music for songs submitted (if you have it)

Cast breakdown

Synopsis

You will collect those materials in a Google Drive or Dropbox folder, and then submit the link via their New Musical Project 2026 Submission Form (https://forms.gle/MsKwZb5qhBt3SsPk9). The free submission window will close on Nov. 1, 11:59pm Mountain Time. The fee submission window will be from 11/2 until 12/1, 11:59pm Mountain Time. Please direct any questions to newmusicalproject.info@gmail.com. Notifications regarding the status of your application will be sent out mid-January.