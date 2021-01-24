Steel City Theatre Company Celebrates Thanksgiving in January With STUFFED WITH THANKS(GIVING)

Steel City Theatre Company is celebrating Thanksgiving in January! The company's show, Stuffed With Thanks(Giving) was postponed in November, and will now be held on January 24.

It's a totally socially-distant, unique drive-in theatre experience! Join in for three comedies about the joys and sorrows of Thanksgiving and family. Get ready for some laughs and a heavy dose of nostalgia as the company performs three stories as you watch from the comfort of your car!

Tickets are only $20 per vehicle, and you can bring as many people as you like! The company will have carhops and drive-in fun food, as well as hot chocolate and coffee to keep you warm on those winter nights.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.ticketor.com/steelcitytheatre/default.