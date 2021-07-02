Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sam Tallent Comes to Comedy Works South, July 11

For the last decade he has performed more than 40 weekends per year across America, Canada and France.

Jul. 2, 2021  

Sam Tallent Comes to Comedy Works South, July 11

Comedy Works has announced that Sam Tallent will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

His writing has appeared in Birdy Magazine and on VICE.com and he's told jokes on Comedy Central, TruTV and VICELAND.

His acclaimed debut novel, Running the Light, has been heralded as the definitive book on stand up comedy. He lives in Colorado with his wife and dog.

For more information visit ComedyWorks.com.


