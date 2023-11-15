Ronny Chieng Adds 2nd Show At Paramount Theatre, April 5

Ronny Chieng is a stand up comedian, actor and correspondent on "The Daily Show".

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Lincoln Center and the Paramount Theatre Photo 3 An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Lincoln Center and the Paramount Theatre
DECEPTIONS: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading With Jeff Jenson Comes to Lakewood Photo 4 DECEPTIONS: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading With Jeff Jenson Comes to Lakewood

Ronny Chieng Adds 2nd Show At Paramount Theatre, April 5

Ronny Chieng Adds 2nd Show At Paramount Theatre, April 5

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes RONNY CHIENG: THE LOVE TO HATE IT TOUR to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Ronny Chieng is a stand up comedian, actor and Correspondent on "The Daily Show".

In addition to two Netflix stand-up comedy specials, Ronny has starred in "Crazy Rich Asians", Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "M3GAN", "American Born Chinese", "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.", "Vacation Friends 2", "Joy Ride" and will star in the upcoming Hulu series "Interior Chinatown".

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15th at 10:00am and may be purchased at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Fine Arts Center Theatre Company to Present Modern-Day Holiday Classic ELF: THE MUSICAL Photo
Fine Arts Center Theatre Company to Present Modern-Day Holiday Classic ELF: THE MUSICAL

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will present “Elf: The Musical'. The musical is based on the cherished 2003 movie hit and is directed by James Bruenger-Arreguin.

2
Chris Noth to Star in ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Visionbox Studio Photo
Chris Noth to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Visionbox Studio

Visionbox Studio will present Chris Noth in It's a Wonderful Life: a Live Radio Play in Denver. Join in for a night of holiday cheer with food, drink, live music, and an iconic performance by Chris Noth.

3
An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Lincoln Center and the Paramount Theatre Photo
An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Lincoln Center and the Paramount Theatre

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes AN EVENING WITH JOHN CUSACK AND SCREENING OF SAY ANYTHING for two nights.  The first show is at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, CO on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 7pm.

4
Natasha Leggero Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 16 - 18 Photo
Natasha Leggero Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 16 - 18

Natasha Leggero will be performing at Comedy Works Larimer Square from November 16 - 18. Natasha is an accomplished actress, writer, and stand-up comedian, known for her work on shows like 'Broke,' 'Another Period,' and 'Dice.' Don't miss this hilarious show!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Annie (Non-Equity) in Denver Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Denver Chicago (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
Elf Jr in Denver Elf Jr
Find Your Light (12/08-12/16)
MJ in Denver MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
Sundyne in Denver Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
Ballet Ariel - “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” in Denver Ballet Ariel - “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe”
Lakewood Cultural Center (12/08-12/10)
Company in Denver Company
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/22-6/24)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Denver Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (2/13-2/15)
Boost Performance Show in Denver Boost Performance Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You