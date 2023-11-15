Ronny Chieng Adds 2nd Show At Paramount Theatre, April 5

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes RONNY CHIENG: THE LOVE TO HATE IT TOUR to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Ronny Chieng is a stand up comedian, actor and Correspondent on "The Daily Show".

In addition to two Netflix stand-up comedy specials, Ronny has starred in "Crazy Rich Asians", Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "M3GAN", "American Born Chinese", "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.", "Vacation Friends 2", "Joy Ride" and will star in the upcoming Hulu series "Interior Chinatown".

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15th at 10:00am and may be purchased at Click Here.