KINGS RETURN Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center

Experience innovative a cappella with KINGS RETURN at Lakewood Cultural Center

By: Jan. 16, 2026
On Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m., the Lakewood Cultural Center will host Kings Return, a soulful vocal quartet that defies expectations, captivating audiences with a beautifully balanced a cappella blend of gospel, R&B and jazz with smoothness and sophistication.

Having earned comparisons to iconic acts Take 6 and Boyz II Men, Kings Return is set apart by the seamless integration of the genre-mixing aspects of the a cappella tradition. The group's brand of R&B is entwined with free moments of jazz, soulful bursts of gospel and bright touches of pop – all built on a solid, classical foundation. 

Theirs is the kind of talent that makes virtuosic performance look and sound like sublime, effortless playtime, defying the constraints of any single genre to explore a myriad of sonic shades and textures.

The performance is part of the Lakewood Cultural Center Presents spring season.




