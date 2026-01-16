CHOCK FULL OF NUTS Comes to Denver in February

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stories on Stage, in collaboration with Buntport Theater, will present “Chock Full of Nuts” on Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver.

This show marks the annual collaboration with Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz from Buntport Theater Company. This collection of kooky short stories will have you laughing in the aisles, and no one does it better than Buntport!

As a vibrant ensemble since 2000, Buntport Theater Company is intent on creating innovative and affordable entertainment, by writing and producing all of their work. Each piece grows from a collaborative process, without specific directors or designers, relying on the combined skills of the whole ensemble. Known for unusual adaptations and quirky original comedies, they keep their seasons packed, debuting several new full-length productions in addition to a variety of less traditional programming.

Celebrating their 25nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.