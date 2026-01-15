Denver Concert Band Will Perform FORCES OF NATURE with Jason Shafer in Lone Tree

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Denver Concert Band presents “Forces of Nature” featuring guest artist Jason Shafer on Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO 80124. Tickets are $20 - $25 / $7 Child 5 and under.

Experience the full brilliance of the clarinet as the Denver Concert Band welcomes Jason Shafer, Principal Clarinet of the Colorado Symphony, to the stage for Carl Maria von Weber's Concerto No. 2. Known for his stunning artistry and captivating stage presence, Mr. Shafer has performed with some of the world's finest ensembles. From Weber's soaring lyricism to dazzling technical fireworks, this performance will be a true showcase of the clarinet's expressive power. Don't miss this rare opportunity to hear one of today's top clarinetists in an unforgettable collaboration with the Denver Concert Band.

The concert also features dramatic works including David Maslanka's Mother Earth (A Fanfare), Heed's In Storm and Sunshine, and Ticheli's fiery Vesuvius.

The Denver Concert Band is comprised of 90 musicians who love instrumental music. These musicians are volunteers who rehearse and perform year-round throughout Colorado. The Band regularly performs for thousands of Coloradoans every year. In addition to the formal and summer concerts around the Denver Area, they regularly perform statewide and have also performed in Switzerland, the British Isles, France, and Germany.

Jacinda M. Bouton has been the Music Director of Denver Concert Band since 1997 and is the Principal Conductor and of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra. She served as guest conductor of the Denver Municipal Band, and is an active conductor, clinician and adjudicator throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Jacinda feels fortunate to have conducted these ensembles in over thirty guest artist concerts with members of the Colorado Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and many other nationally and internationally renowned soloists.