John Heffron to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

John Heffron will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday, January 15; Friday, January 16; Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18.

Denver audiences know him well. Some of John's most watched stand-up sets were filmed right here on the Comedy Works stage — one unscripted hour from this room alone passed 3 million views in its first six months, eventually becoming part of the hundreds of millions of views his clips have earned online. Credits don't sell tickets, but consistency does — and Denver has always been where his comedy hits hardest.

John won NBC's Last Comic Standing, has released multiple stand-up specials and albums, and has done just about everything a stand-up can do — except dance for an algorithm. He's an adult. He talks to adults. He's also a best-selling author, having written both reflective devotionals like Shifting Seasons and a noir thriller, The Maskers — different genres, same voice: observant, human, and quietly honest about how people live.

His comedy is for the people who keep everything running: the ones who handle the job, the house, the kids, the plans — and rarely get a night that's for them. Sharp, relatable comedy about the exact life you're living — marriage, kids, aging parents, technology that stopped making sense, and that strange moment when you realize you're in charge now… and nobody trained you for it.

John Heffron at Comedy Works is a Denver tradition for a reason. Comfortable. Sharp. Reliable. Still surprising.