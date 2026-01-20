Michael Kosta Comes to Comedy Works Landmark

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedy Works has announced that Michael Kosta will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. Performances are Friday January 23 at 7:15 PM & 9:15 PM and Saturday January 24 at 6:30 PM & 8:45 PM.

He is well known for his numerous late-night appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan, Seth Meyers, and @midnight. His one-hour Comedy Central standup special: Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA. is now streaming on Paramount + and YouTube.

Before his career in television and comedy, Kosta was a professional tennis player (ranked #864 in the world) and is still a contributor to the Tennis Channel. He also hosts the podcast Tennis Anyone, which can be found on any podcast platform.

Michael's first book, a memoir entitled Lucky Loser was released March 2025.