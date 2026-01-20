Michael Kosta Comes to Comedy Works Landmark

Michael Kosta brings his 2025 LUCKY LOSER Tour to Denver's Comedy Works Landmark
Comedy Works has announced that Michael Kosta will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. Performances are Friday January 23 at 7:15 PM & 9:15 PM and Saturday January 24 at 6:30 PM & 8:45 PM.
He is well known for his numerous late-night appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan, Seth Meyers, and @midnight. His one-hour Comedy Central standup special: Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA. is now streaming on Paramount + and YouTube.
Before his career in television and comedy, Kosta was a professional tennis player (ranked #864 in the world) and is still a contributor to the Tennis Channel. He also hosts the podcast Tennis Anyone, which can be found on any podcast platform.
Michael's first book, a memoir entitled Lucky Loser was released March 2025.
