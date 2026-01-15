René Vaca To Bring 2026 Tour To Denver’s Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedy Works Entertainment will present comedian René Vaca as part of his 2026 tour on Friday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m. The performance will take place at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.

A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet tickets will be available, offering premium seating and a post-show meet-and-greet with the performer. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 16, at 11:00 a.m. through paramountdenver.com.

Vaca is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor from California’s San Fernando Valley. He was selected as one of Netflix’s Introducing Comedians for the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival and is the winner of the 16th annual Stand Up NBC competition. His work has reached a wide audience through touring appearances across North America and online platforms.

In addition to touring, Vaca hosts a monthly comedy show titled LEG DAY at the Hollywood Laugh Factory. His career has included appearances at comedy clubs and theatres nationwide as he continues to develop new material.