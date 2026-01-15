René Vaca To Bring 2026 Tour To Denver’s Paramount Theatre

The comedian will perform at the Paramount Theatre with VIP options available.
Comedy Works Entertainment will present comedian René Vaca as part of his 2026 tour on Friday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m. The performance will take place at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.
A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet tickets will be available, offering premium seating and a post-show meet-and-greet with the performer. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 16, at 11:00 a.m. through paramountdenver.com.
Vaca is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor from California’s San Fernando Valley. He was selected as one of Netflix’s Introducing Comedians for the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival and is the winner of the 16th annual Stand Up NBC competition. His work has reached a wide audience through touring appearances across North America and online platforms.
In addition to touring, Vaca hosts a monthly comedy show titled LEG DAY at the Hollywood Laugh Factory. His career has included appearances at comedy clubs and theatres nationwide as he continues to develop new material.
