Rise To Reign Now On Sale At Boulder Theater

Renowned speaker and expert in mental, emotional and physical wellness, Amy Killingsworth, is hosting a 2-day event to empower women at the Boulder Theatre on June 28th - 29th. As the leader of a multi-million dollar team for one of the world's top direct sales companies, she has built an organization of more than 11,000 people and is in the top 2% of earners. She has a degree in psychology, is a published author and is the creator of the Rise to Reign and Heart Centered Selling curriculums. She speaks across the country sharing her message of self-empowerment to tens of thousands of women on taking personal responsibility, elevating their identity and discovering their personal self-worth.

Killingsworth is hosting a two-day transformational event for women, to breakdown old programming and break through limiting beliefs. During these two days, Amy will coach women through a powerful 7-step framework that moves women out of feeling bored, stuck, overwhelmed, exhausted and resentful - and into building wealth, energy and zest for life, men in their lives pay attention to their needs and go out of their way to make SURE they are met. Women who attend this event will create a reality where when they speak, people listen. Find the power to create a life of peace, happiness, empowerment, professional success and flow. Amy specializes in an accessible holistic approach that addresses mindset, spiritual connection, nutrition, hormonal balance and creating a blueprint for personal success.

Tickets are on sale for $197 (includes a +1) for this 2-day event. The Friday June 28th 9am-12pm session on Identity is open to the public at no cost. Full event tickets can be purchased here: https://risetoreign.securechkout.com/livejune Registration for access to the free 3-hour Friday workshop can be reserved here: https://amykillingsworth.lpages.co/boulder-morning-session





