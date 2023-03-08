Review: HOTTER THAN EGYPT at DCPA Theatre Company

Some say the world will end in fire - they must not be familiar with husbands who can be as cold as ice. Such is the case in DCPA's latest local production, Hotter than Egypt.

The show tells the story of a married couple on their anniversary vacation in Egypt while the husband takes the opportunity to explore some professional interests - or unprofessional depending on who you ask. We also meet a young Egpytian couple who have come to act as tour guides for the visiting American husband and wife. When the husband drops a truth bomb that effects all 4 of them, it is the wife who realizes that even when faced with loss, she has the most to gain.

Let me take a moment to praise DCPA's locally produced performances. They are doing what other companies only talk about with regard to authentic, diverse representation on stage. Where other companies claim diversity by producing, say, Dreamgirls, DCPA is walking the path less taken toward the new age of theatre. Directed by Chris Coleman, Hotter than Egypt is just as perfect a showcase of representation as any of their recent productions. My only real complaint about the show is that many of the scenes are only written between two characters at a time. There is really only one moment at the top of the show where their dynamic as a cast is on display. Otherwise, it plays more as "scene work." Nevertheless, this cast did not come to play - they came to perform!

As Maha, the ingenue-esque fiance who receives an unexpected offer, Ani Djirdjirian gives more to a role that is mentioned by other characters more than she is actually on stage. Djirdjirian relishes in every moment to portray a fully fleshed-out Maha. As Maha's betrothed, Seif, Wasim No'Mani is a perfect match for Djirdjirian's Maha. Seif is the chracter who carries around a chip on his shoulder but through a "glass half-full" lens. No'Mani captures this essence beautifully, navigating moments of political unrest and a scene in which he leaves room for love and compassion when confronted with news of others' wrongdoings. Gareth Saxe is perfect in the role of Paul in that he commits to a character the audience will always grow to hate and distrust - a regular Dolores Umbridge. He reminded me of Victor Garber in The First Wives Club - and I mean that in the most positive way! As the "put-in-her-box" wife, Jean, who comes to Egypt essentially under false pretenses, Kate MacCluggage gives the standout performance, even among an all-star cast. More than any other character, Jean's story arc is the most established with clear highs and lows. MacCluggage navigates the various moments so delicately and with finesse. Rounding out the cast is James Rana who plays a plethora of smaller roles throughout the production and yet gives each of them a distinct personality. Where one character offered some comedic relief, other characters were used to drive conflict. Rana displayed his talent on stage in a way that the other roles do not offer.

Hotter than Egypt may only be the most recent show to take the stage at DCPA, but it follows a long-standing precident of diverse, high-quality, thought-provoking productions. It is a tradition I can only wait to continue from one show to the next. Don't miss this latest performance running through March 12, 2023.