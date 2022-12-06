REDHANDED Announced At Newman Center, March 23

Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present REDHANDED: THE EMPTYHANDED TOUR at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Ticket prices are $39.75 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $75.00 plus applicable fees which includes preferred seating, a pre-show Q&A, and a signed RedHanded live tour art print. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00am and can be purchased through newmantix.com or 303-871-7220.

Hit true-crime podcast RedHanded has been serving up weekly doses of the strangest cases from around the world for 6 years. With millions of downloads, 2 years (and counting) winning Gold at the British Podcast Awards, a Sunday Times Best Selling book and sell-out tours all over the UK - hosts Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire certainly have come a long way since it all began in a cupboard with a £10 microphone.

Now the girls are taking RedHanded live across the pond - it's time for the 2023 USA Emptyhanded Tour! Prepare for a jaw-dropping story packed with bizarre twists, hysterical audience participation and of course turbo-wine galore.