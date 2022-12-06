REDHANDED Announced At Newman Center, March 23
Hit true-crime podcast RedHanded has been serving up weekly doses of the strangest cases from around the world for 6 years.
Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present REDHANDED: THE EMPTYHANDED TOUR at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Ticket prices are $39.75 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $75.00 plus applicable fees which includes preferred seating, a pre-show Q&A, and a signed RedHanded live tour art print. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00am and can be purchased through newmantix.com or 303-871-7220.
Hit true-crime podcast RedHanded has been serving up weekly doses of the strangest cases from around the world for 6 years. With millions of downloads, 2 years (and counting) winning Gold at the British Podcast Awards, a Sunday Times Best Selling book and sell-out tours all over the UK - hosts Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire certainly have come a long way since it all began in a cupboard with a £10 microphone.
Now the girls are taking RedHanded live across the pond - it's time for the 2023 USA Emptyhanded Tour! Prepare for a jaw-dropping story packed with bizarre twists, hysterical audience participation and of course turbo-wine galore.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 6, 2022
Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present REDHANDED: THE EMPTYHANDED TOUR at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Sarah Silverman Kicks Off Tour At Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 20 & 21
December 6, 2022
Comedy Works has announced that Sarah Silverman will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square: Tickets on sale Friday December 9 at 10 AM
Pete Lee Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, December 7- 10
December 5, 2022
Comedy Works has announced that Pete Lee will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.
Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023
December 5, 2022
Margaret Cho - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress has announced she will tour the country with her brand new Live and LIVID! tour. The Live and LIVID! tour will hit theaters across North America with tickets on-sale Friday, December 9.
Theatre Aspen Announces Holiday Cabaret At Hotel Jerome
November 30, 2022
Theatre Aspen announced today that Theatre Aspen is once again ushering in the holiday season with its celebrated cabaret series. As is traditional, the series will take place In the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Jerome.