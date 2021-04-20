Purchase Tickets To The Colorado Music Festival Beginning Today

Beginning today, tickets for the Colorado Music Festival are on sale. The event presents six weeks of 22 diverse performances of orchestral and chamber music by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists, alongside educational programming.

Tickets go on sale April 20 at 10 a.m. The event will take place July 1 through Aug. 7. Purchase tickets at https://coloradomusicfestival.org/ or by calling 303-440-7666. The event will take place at Chautauqua Auditorium (900 Baseline Rd., Boulder, CO).

The Festival features world-class musicians from around the country who arrive in Boulder to perform as the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra under the direction of music director Peter Oundjian. Seventeen guest artists, three internationally acclaimed string quartets and three guest conductors will perform throughout the season.

Guidance for safe social distancing practices will be observed closely in the months to come and will most likely include limiting the number of orchestra members on stage. The event's venue, Chautauqua Auditorium, will implement a COVID-19 safety plan throughout the 2021 season, including the latest guidelines for spacing between seats, distance between performers and audience members, and mask requirements for all. More information about the safety plan will be available on the Chautauqua website prior to the season opening.

CMF is offering a remote viewing experience for the 2021 Colorado Music Festival with a selection of the performances available via live streaming. For a full list of live-streaming performances and to purchase tickets, visit https://coloradomusicfestival.org/.