Photos: First Look at SOPHISTICATED LADIES at Vintage Theatre; Now Playing!

Vintage Theatre presents Duke Ellington's "Sophisticated Ladies," January 27 - March 5 2023. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.

Check out photos from the production below!

The musical legacy of The Duke is celebrated in this stylish and brassy retrospective, which has taken audiences and critics by storm. Act I takes us from Ellington's early days at The Cotton Club through his widening acceptance abroad, while Act II explores the private man as captured in his music. Numbers include "It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing", "Take the 'A' Train", "Don't Get Around Much Anymore", "Satin Doll" and the haunting "In a Sentimental Mood". It's a high-stepping salute inspired by the glamorous nightlife and sensuous highlife of a man who lived to love.

The cast includes Jalen Gregory (The Raconteur), Mary Louise Lee (The Chanteuse), Orlando Poole (The Jazzbo), Isaac Rosen (The Hipster), Heidi Carann Snider (The Danseuse), and Cha'rel Wright (The Soubrette). The Sophisticated Ladies & Gentlemen are Rita Maria Aire, Mykai Eastman, eden, Andy Nikhomvan-Morgan, Jasmyne Pierce, John Roberts, Dallas Slankard, and Lauren Slaughter.

Understudies: Zinnia McKenna and Sophia Montoya Suson.

Photo Credit: RDG Photography