Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Phamaly Announces Cast Of SPRING AWAKENING

Part realism painting and part My Chemical Romance concert, this musical gives a powerful voice to those who have traditionally been silenced.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Phamaly Announces Cast Of SPRING AWAKENING

Phamaly has announced the cast for its first exciting and provocative production of their 34th season: Spring Awakening.

Winner of eight Tony Awards (including best musical), Spring Awakening is an alternative rock musical adaptation of Frank Wedekind's provocative 1891 play.

Part realism painting and part My Chemical Romance concert, this musical gives a powerful voice to those who have traditionally been silenced and provides a stark warning for those who look to strip away autonomy.

Meet the cast:

Wendla: Samantha Barrasso

Martha: Lily Blessing

Melitta: River Hetzel

Thea: Phoenix Mehta

Anna: Miranda Ireland

Ilse: Katelyn Kendrick

Melchior: Ryan Finn

Moritz: Vin Ernst

Hanschen/Ulbrecht: Griffin McConnell

Ernst/Rieholdt: Ace Noland

Georg: Sullivan McConnell

Otto: Romy Lopez

Ensemble: Madison Stout, Keenan Gluck

Adults: Kathleen Traylor, Trenton Schindele

Wendla/Ilse Understudy: Annie Sand

Now in its 34th season, Phamaly Theatre Company is the longest-running disability-
affirmative theatre in the country, producing professional theatre exclusively casting
artists with all nature of disabilities: physical, cognitive, intellectual, and emotional.
Located in Denver, Phamaly's mission is to be a creative home for theatre artists with
disabilities; to model a disability-affirmative theatrical process; and to upend
conventional narratives by transforming individuals, audiences, and the world.

Spring Awakening will take place 3/23 - 4/8 on The Parsons Theatre stage at
Northglenn Arts. Accessibility Services will be available for each performance including
captioning, Braille materials, sensory guides, and wheelchair access. Additional
accessibility services are available on Access Days or with two weeks' notice on any
performance date: ASL interpretation and audio description. Phamaly will also require
masks for all patrons as an accessibility measure for individuals who live with disabilities
that make them immunocompromised, as well as to keep actors safe from illness
throughout the duration of the production.

Go to Phamaly.org for more information, to purchase tickets, and to request
accessibility services.




SNAIL MAIL Comes To The Fox Theatre In April Photo
SNAIL MAIL Comes To The Fox Theatre In April
On her 2018 debut album Lush, seventeen-year-old Lindsey Jordan sang “I'm in full control / I'm not lost / Even when it's love / Even when it's not”. Her natural ability to be many things at once resonated with a lot of people. The contradiction of confidence and vulnerability, power and delicacy, had the impact of a wrecking ball when put to tape. It was an impressive and unequivocal career-making moment for Jordan.
The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark This Week Photo
The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark This Week
The Sklar Brothers, are a post-modern take on a stand-up comedy duo. They have released four critically acclaimed comedy albums, had two Comedy Central Presents half-hour specials, and a one-hour stand-up special on Netflix, titled What Are We Talking About. Their newest stand-up special, titled Hipster Ghosts, is available on Starz Network. 
Photos: First Look at THE ROOMMATE at Vintage Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at THE ROOMMATE at Vintage Theater
Vintage Theatre presents the Denver premiere of “The Roommate,” currently running through February 19. Check out the photos here!
Award-Winning Pianist David Korevaar To Perform With Boulder Chamber Orchestra And Colorad Photo
Award-Winning Pianist David Korevaar To Perform With Boulder Chamber Orchestra And Colorado Ballet
Pianist David Korevaar continues his residency with the Boulder Chamber Orchestra on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Adventist Church, 345 Mapleton Avenue in Boulder where he will perform a mini chamber concert including Sextets for piano and winds by Thuille and Poulenc. 

More Hot Stories For You


SNAIL MAIL Comes To The Fox Theatre In AprilSNAIL MAIL Comes To The Fox Theatre In April
January 18, 2023

On her 2018 debut album Lush, seventeen-year-old Lindsey Jordan sang “I'm in full control / I'm not lost / Even when it's love / Even when it's not”. Her natural ability to be many things at once resonated with a lot of people. The contradiction of confidence and vulnerability, power and delicacy, had the impact of a wrecking ball when put to tape. It was an impressive and unequivocal career-making moment for Jordan.
The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark This WeekThe Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark This Week
January 17, 2023

The Sklar Brothers, are a post-modern take on a stand-up comedy duo. They have released four critically acclaimed comedy albums, had two Comedy Central Presents half-hour specials, and a one-hour stand-up special on Netflix, titled What Are We Talking About. Their newest stand-up special, titled Hipster Ghosts, is available on Starz Network. 
Opera Steamboat Announces 2023 Season, Pivot To Paying Opera Artist Institute ParticipantsOpera Steamboat Announces 2023 Season, Pivot To Paying Opera Artist Institute Participants
January 16, 2023

Steamboat Springs, CO. Opera Steamboat announces its 2023 season, with performances of Giacomo Puccini's Gianni Schicchi running in repertory with Missy Mazzoli's Proving Up from August 5th to August 13th. Under the leadership of Interim Executive and Artistic Director Ben Robinson, the company is also pivoting to its first-ever season where all participants in its Opera Artist Institute will be paid.
Photos: First Look at THE ROOMMATE at Vintage TheaterPhotos: First Look at THE ROOMMATE at Vintage Theater
January 14, 2023

Vintage Theatre presents the Denver premiere of “The Roommate,” currently running through February 19. Check out the photos here!
Beth Stelling Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 12 - 14Beth Stelling Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 12 - 14
January 6, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Beth Stelling will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square. Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. 
share