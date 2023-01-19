Phamaly Announces Cast Of SPRING AWAKENING

Phamaly has announced the cast for its first exciting and provocative production of their 34th season: Spring Awakening.

Winner of eight Tony Awards (including best musical), Spring Awakening is an alternative rock musical adaptation of Frank Wedekind's provocative 1891 play.

Part realism painting and part My Chemical Romance concert, this musical gives a powerful voice to those who have traditionally been silenced and provides a stark warning for those who look to strip away autonomy.

Meet the cast:

Wendla: Samantha Barrasso

Martha: Lily Blessing

Melitta: River Hetzel

Thea: Phoenix Mehta

Anna: Miranda Ireland

Ilse: Katelyn Kendrick

Melchior: Ryan Finn

Moritz: Vin Ernst

Hanschen/Ulbrecht: Griffin McConnell

Ernst/Rieholdt: Ace Noland

Georg: Sullivan McConnell

Otto: Romy Lopez

Ensemble: Madison Stout, Keenan Gluck

Adults: Kathleen Traylor, Trenton Schindele

Wendla/Ilse Understudy: Annie Sand

Now in its 34th season, Phamaly Theatre Company is the longest-running disability-

affirmative theatre in the country, producing professional theatre exclusively casting

artists with all nature of disabilities: physical, cognitive, intellectual, and emotional.

Located in Denver, Phamaly's mission is to be a creative home for theatre artists with

disabilities; to model a disability-affirmative theatrical process; and to upend

conventional narratives by transforming individuals, audiences, and the world.

Spring Awakening will take place 3/23 - 4/8 on The Parsons Theatre stage at

Northglenn Arts. Accessibility Services will be available for each performance including

captioning, Braille materials, sensory guides, and wheelchair access. Additional

accessibility services are available on Access Days or with two weeks' notice on any

performance date: ASL interpretation and audio description. Phamaly will also require

masks for all patrons as an accessibility measure for individuals who live with disabilities

that make them immunocompromised, as well as to keep actors safe from illness

throughout the duration of the production.

Go to Phamaly.org for more information, to purchase tickets, and to request

accessibility services.