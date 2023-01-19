Phamaly Announces Cast Of SPRING AWAKENING
Part realism painting and part My Chemical Romance concert, this musical gives a powerful voice to those who have traditionally been silenced.
Phamaly has announced the cast for its first exciting and provocative production of their 34th season: Spring Awakening.
Winner of eight Tony Awards (including best musical), Spring Awakening is an alternative rock musical adaptation of Frank Wedekind's provocative 1891 play.
Part realism painting and part My Chemical Romance concert, this musical gives a powerful voice to those who have traditionally been silenced and provides a stark warning for those who look to strip away autonomy.
Meet the cast:
Wendla: Samantha Barrasso
Martha: Lily Blessing
Melitta: River Hetzel
Thea: Phoenix Mehta
Anna: Miranda Ireland
Ilse: Katelyn Kendrick
Melchior: Ryan Finn
Moritz: Vin Ernst
Hanschen/Ulbrecht: Griffin McConnell
Ernst/Rieholdt: Ace Noland
Georg: Sullivan McConnell
Otto: Romy Lopez
Ensemble: Madison Stout, Keenan Gluck
Adults: Kathleen Traylor, Trenton Schindele
Wendla/Ilse Understudy: Annie Sand
Now in its 34th season, Phamaly Theatre Company is the longest-running disability-
affirmative theatre in the country, producing professional theatre exclusively casting
artists with all nature of disabilities: physical, cognitive, intellectual, and emotional.
Located in Denver, Phamaly's mission is to be a creative home for theatre artists with
disabilities; to model a disability-affirmative theatrical process; and to upend
conventional narratives by transforming individuals, audiences, and the world.
Spring Awakening will take place 3/23 - 4/8 on The Parsons Theatre stage at
Northglenn Arts. Accessibility Services will be available for each performance including
captioning, Braille materials, sensory guides, and wheelchair access. Additional
accessibility services are available on Access Days or with two weeks' notice on any
performance date: ASL interpretation and audio description. Phamaly will also require
masks for all patrons as an accessibility measure for individuals who live with disabilities
that make them immunocompromised, as well as to keep actors safe from illness
throughout the duration of the production.
Go to Phamaly.org for more information, to purchase tickets, and to request
accessibility services.