Pete Lee Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, December 7- 10
Pete Lee was the first stand-up comedian to get a standing ovation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Pete's joyful humor comes from his Midwestern roots.
Comedy Works has announced that Pete Lee will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.
After making his television debut on Comedy Central's Premium Blend, Pete was selected to perform at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, where he was voted a standout performer. Pete performed on NBC's Last Comic Standing finishing as a semi-finalist and shot his own Comedy Central Half Hour Special. He also made his television acting debut on the CBS soap opera As The World Turns.
Pete began producing and editing his own shows for the Internet which led to getting his own web show on MSN.com called New York Minute:30. He was hired to be a writer and cast member on FUSE TV's Video on Trial and the NFL Network's Top 10's. Pete served as a writer and cast member for three seasons on VH1's Best Week Ever. He made his late-night television debut on CBS's Late Show with David Letterman.
Most recently, Pete was a cast member of TruTV's Greatest Ever and he hosted his own segment on Nickelodeon's Nicktoons, called NFL Rush, in co-ordination with the NFL. He's a regular on TruTV's Comedy Knockout and Comedy Central's Roast Battle. Pete also starred in a documentary titled I Need You to Kill that is now available on iTunes and Amazon. If you haven't heard of Pete Lee yet, prepare to tell other people.
Wednesday, December 7 / 7:30 PM / $18.00
Thursday, December 8 / 7:30 PM / $18.00
Friday, December 9 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $28.00
Saturday, December 10 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $28.00
