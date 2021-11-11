Paula Poundstone Comes to Paramount Theatre, April 29

Colorado Public Radio presents PAULA POUNDSTONE coming to the Paramount Theatre in Denver on Friday, April 29th at 8:00pm. Tickets range in price from $37.50 to $75.00 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday, November 12th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

The event organizer is requiring that all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days past the final vaccination dose) OR have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue. More information can be found at ParamountDenver.com.

Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Time magazine, in the March 2020 "Best of" issue, listed Paula's HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever.

Paula can be heard weekly as the host of Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, the comedy podcast. She is a regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Paula was the first woman, in its then 73rd year, to share the dais with the President and perform standup at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Also an author, Paula's second book, The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness, was one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize for American Humor, the highest recognition of the art of humor writing in the United States. The audio book was one of five finalists for the AUDIE award for Audio Book of the Year. Paula is the star of several HBO comedy specials and she was the first woman, in its then 7th year, to win the Cable ACE award for Best Stand-up Comedy Special. She is also an American Comedy Award winner for Best Female Standup Comic, and she continues to be recognized in innumerable lists, documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential standup comedians of our time.