On The Rise Returns For Its Fourth Year

The Wheeler Opera House announces the return of their annual On the Rise series, which runs from September to November. Performers will include singer-songwriters Alex Guthrie, and Lynx, folk trio Rainbow Girls, and female country group Farewell Angelina. Tickets are just $18 and are on sale now at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO.

"As we enter our fourth On the Rise series (already?!), I'm excited to have such a stellar, diverse group of artists on the lineup. We've built a sense of trust with our patrons, and I think they're excited to discover new artists with us and add a few new favorites to their playlists," says Wheeler Opera House Executive Director Gena Buhler. "Winter will be here before we know it, so let's kick back and relax this fall with some great new artists."

The Wheeler On the Rise series opens on September 12 with Aspen fan-favorite Alex Guthrie, a singer-songwriter known for his ability to blend genres like soul, folk and rock with brilliant lyrics and an expressive voice. Imagine for a moment the lovechild of Marvin Gaye, Ray Lamontagne, The Allman Brothers, and John Mayer; you now know Alex Guthrie. Blending soulful vocals, story-rich lyrics, and the organic synergy of the 70's southern blues bands, singer-songwriter Alex Guthrie continues to impress and defy conventional expectations, making waves as he makes great music.

Lynx, an innovative singer-songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and beat-boxer, performs on October 24 at the Wheeler. Her music intertwines powerful vocals, lyrics that are both universal and intimate, timely and timeless, and sounds that switch from folky to cutting edge with bumping beats that melt to raw, melancholy melodies, and resolve with infectious pop hooks.

Eclectic folk trio Rainbow Girls comes to the Wheeler on November 8. Hailing from the golden countryside just north of California's Bay Area and comprised of three unique musical talents, Rainbow Girls seamlessly combine soul-touching harmonies, varitextured instrumentals, and poignant lyrical content into an unusually beautiful sonic tapestry.

Closing out our series on November 14 is Farewell Angelina, an all-female country group with four powerhouse vocalists, dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists. Their stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars has earned soaring praise across the board.





