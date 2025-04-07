Nick Swardson Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Comedy Works Landmark in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Works has announced that Nick Swardson will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square – April 10 and Comedy Works South at the Landmark – April 11 - 13.

A comedian, actor, writer and producer, Nick Swardson's unique comedic view has established him as a force in the film and TV sphere and as a prolific stand-up comic.

Nick has starred in numerous blockbuster comedies for major studios including Grown Ups 2 and The Wrong Missy. He executive produced and starred in The Do Over and Ridiculous Six. He co-produced and appeared in Sandy Wexler and co-wrote, co-produced, and starred as the lead in Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star. He has starred in 30 Minutes or Less and wrote, produced, and starred in Grandma's Boy. Nick wrote and starred in Benchwarmers, and co-wrote and appeared in Malibu's Most Wanted. Most recently, he voiced a character in the Netflix animated movie, Leo and starred in Josh Duhamel's Buddy Games and Buddy Games: Spring Awakening.

Nick's TV credits include Nick Swardson's Pretend Time, which he created and starred in for two seasons on Comedy Central. He voiced the character of Troy in the FX series, Chozen, and played the beloved character of Terry on the hit Comedy Central series, Reno 911!.

As a standup, Swardson recently visited theaters in over 50 cities as a part of his “Make Joke From Face Tour”. Swardson also tours regularly on a bill with Adam Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider. He starred in two one-hour specials for Comedy Central, Nick Swardson: Taste It and Nick Swardson: Seriously, Who Farted, a half-hour Comedy Central Presents special, and his first comedy album, Party, was certified Platinum.

Thursday April 10 / 7:30 PM / $35.00 – Larimer Square

Friday April 11 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00 – Landmark

Saturday April 12 / 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM / $35.00 – Landmark

Sunday April 13 / 7:00 PM / $35.00 - Landmark

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Comments