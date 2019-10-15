New Haunted House The Ritual Is Now Open In Littleton

The newest Haunted House attraction in Littleton, Colorado is now open for the Halloween season through November 2 at 8154 S. Kipling Parkway, Littleton, CO 80127. The Ritual is open Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 10 PM, plus Friday and Saturday from 7 PM to 12:00 AM. General Admission tickets are $25 and VIP (skip the line) tickets are available for $35 at www.theritualhauntedhouse.com.

Lights-on/not-scary/no actors version for younger children will be offered October 19 and 26 from 3 PM to 6 PM. Tickets for the Lights-On version are $12 for children and $8 for parents. November 2 will be a special Lights OUT event, where patrons can tour the swamp in pitch darkness, but watch your step! The monsters lurk within. Admission for this event is $20.



The Ritual begins inside a rickety shack, held up solely by the souls of the damned. You are invited to take part in The Ritual while navigating through a cursed swamp fueled by fear. Suddenly, things are not what they seem. The moans of the swamp people are deafening, and you can no longer trick yourself into believing that this is innocent fun. It slowly dawned on you that the real parlor trick is your own survival. You will be pushed through the murky swamp, carried on the tails of an equal sense of dread and wonder as you battle your way through the choking despair of a bloody cannibal's lair. If you make it out, be careful not to slip down the banks into the water where victims doomed to an eternity thrashing around the very swamps that stole their souls await to claim you as one of their own. If none of them manage to pull you under, beware of the beast that carries the entirety of this Hell on his back- because he's been promised a sacrifice of your body and bones, and he will tear damnation apart for a taste of your sweet flesh.

The Ritual Haunted House owners consist of 4 people. Two brothers looking to branch out into the haunt world and a married couple who have dedicated years to the holiday! Together we are bringing joy and fear to the great state of Colorado.

www.theritualhauntedhouse.com





