New Date Announced for ACOUSTIC AMBUSH at Boulder Theater

The show has been postponed through February 2021.

Out of an abundance of caution, Boulder Theater must postpone the Acoustic Ambush performance on November 13th, 2020 to the following date: February 20th, 2021. All existing tickets will be honored. If you're unable to attend due to the new date, refunds will be available for the next 30 days at point of purchase.

Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.

Energetic, funky, jam, acoustic, classic rock playing your favorite covers and originals.

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.

