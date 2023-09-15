Nava Dance Theatre Performs ROGUE GESTURES/FOREIGN BODIES in October

Experience the beauty of cultural fusion and the narrative power of dance on October 7 at Nava Dance Theatre’s one-of-a-kind production Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies. Northglenn Arts, in partnership with the Colorado Fine Arts Association, will host this poignant event at the Parsons Theatre, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Based in San Francisco, Nava Dance Theatre is in a unique position to share bharatanatyam with audiences who may not be familiar with the art form. Renowned for their innovative choreography, Nava Dance uses collaborations with other bharatanatyam dancers, visual artists, musicians, and dance makers, to bring untold stories to life throughout the diaspora and beyond. They weave a narrative that not only celebrates the richness and complexity of bharatanatyam but also serves as a poignant commentary on current social issues and cultural diversity.

Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies is not just a performance; it's a physical exploration of the hidden struggles and triumphs of South Asian immigrant women who arrived in the United States in the wake of the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act. Inspired by the oral histories of Indian nurses who immigrated to the US due to labor shortages, choreographer Nadhi Thekkek and her collaborators explore the enduring work of brown women and the worlds they traverse between. Through community interviews, historical texts, and poetry, Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies negotiates these questions and examines what it means to belong in America.

Rogue Gestures Foreign Bodies is an opportunity to celebrate the resilience and contributions of immigrant women who have shaped the fabric of American society. It's a chance to experience a different culture, embrace diversity, and be moved by the universal language of dance. Don't miss this thought-provoking and visually stunning performance on October 7, as it promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience.

Make the event extra special: Before each performance come early and join the creators for a meal by purchasing a ticket that includes the meal option.

Tickets for Nava Dance Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies at the Parsons Theatre are now available and start at $23. Purchase by calling the Parsons Theatre Box Office at 303-450-8888 or online Click Here.