Nava Dance Theatre Performs ROGUE GESTURES/FOREIGN BODIES in October

The performance is on October 7.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Nava Dance Theatre Performs ROGUE GESTURES/FOREIGN BODIES in October

Experience the beauty of cultural fusion and the narrative power of dance on October 7 at Nava Dance Theatre’s one-of-a-kind production Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies. Northglenn Arts, in partnership with the Colorado Fine Arts Association, will host this poignant event at the Parsons Theatre, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Based in San Francisco, Nava Dance Theatre is in a unique position to share bharatanatyam with audiences who may not be familiar with the art form. Renowned for their innovative choreography, Nava Dance uses collaborations with other bharatanatyam dancers, visual artists, musicians, and dance makers, to bring untold stories to life throughout the diaspora and beyond. They weave a narrative that not only celebrates the richness and complexity of bharatanatyam but also serves as a poignant commentary on current social issues and cultural diversity.

Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies is not just a performance; it's a physical exploration of the hidden struggles and triumphs of South Asian immigrant women who arrived in the United States in the wake of the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act. Inspired by the oral histories of Indian nurses who immigrated to the US due to labor shortages, choreographer Nadhi Thekkek and her collaborators explore the enduring work of brown women and the worlds they traverse between. Through community interviews, historical texts, and poetry, Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies negotiates these questions and examines what it means to belong in America.

Rogue Gestures Foreign Bodies is an opportunity to celebrate the resilience and contributions of immigrant women who have shaped the fabric of American society. It's a chance to experience a different culture, embrace diversity, and be moved by the universal language of dance. Don't miss this thought-provoking and visually stunning performance on October 7, as it promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience.

Make the event extra special: Before each performance come early and join the creators for a meal by purchasing a ticket that includes the meal option.

Tickets for Nava Dance Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies at the Parsons Theatre are now available and start at $23. Purchase by calling the Parsons Theatre Box Office at 303-450-8888 or online Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Denver Arts & Venues Reveals McNichols Civic Center Building Fall Exhibitions and Even Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Reveals McNichols Civic Center Building Fall Exhibitions and Events

Denver Arts & Venues will present two new fall exhibitions at McNichols Civic Center Building with several exhibition-related events. Learn more about the lineup here!

2
11 Minutes Theater Company Performs THE REVOLUTIONISTS in October Photo
11 Minutes Theater Company Performs THE REVOLUTIONISTS in October

11 Minutes Theater Company presents “The Revolutionists” October 5 - October 21 at The People’s Building. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Josep Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Joseph P. Martínez Park

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for a new Denver Public Art project at Joseph P. Martínez Park to embody the spirit, bravery and fortitude of Private Joe Pantillion Martínez after whom the park was named.

4
Rebecca Folsom Trio to Present Evening Of Folk And Americana Music At Swallow Hill Photo
Rebecca Folsom Trio to Present Evening Of Folk And Americana Music At Swallow Hill

Renowned Boulder native singer/songwriter Rebecca Folsom and her talented trio will perform at Denver's historic Swallow Hill on Friday, September 15th, at 8 pm, as part of The Colorado Sound Music Series.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (10/31-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blues in the Night
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (9/05-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (11/25-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf Jr
Find Your Light (12/08-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest by William Shakespeare
The Carsen Theater (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/07-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble - Songs of Brazil and music of the Bronx horns
Parsons Theatre (9/08-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You