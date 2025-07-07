Nate Jackson to Perform at Comedy Works South This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian and digital creator Nate Jackson will headline Comedy Works South at the Landmark from July 10 to 12. Known for his viral success on TikTok—where he’s amassed over 3 million followers and more than 500 million views—Jackson has quickly become one of the fastest-rising names in comedy.

Jackson’s recent credits include a role in the upcoming feature film Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari, and a recurring role on NBC’s Young Rock. He has also appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spirited, Nick Cannon Presents Wild'N Out, HBO’s All Def Comedy, and Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City. A regular at the Just For Laughs Festival, Jackson was named to the Time Out LA “Top 10 Comedians to Watch” list in 2019.

Performance Schedule at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, July 10 at 7:00 PM – $40

Friday, July 11 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM – $40

Saturday, July 12 at 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM – $40

Preferred seating is available for guests who dine at Lucy Restaurant prior to the show. Reservations can be made at LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.