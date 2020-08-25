Mitch Fatel to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Fatel will perform on Saturday, September 5.

Is that a sparkle in his eye or is he just confused? With his innocence and friendly demeanor, Mitch Fatel quickly engages the audience and then catches them off guard with his mixture of mischievous dialog and off-color comments. While laughing at observations only Mitch can get away with, we are left wondering if he truly understands what he said. We'll never know.

Mitch has been showcasing his talent to rave reviews for 30 years now. His resume, too extensive to list in its entirety, includes two Comedy Central specials (one of which was voted #6 all time by viewers) and three best-selling CD's. Fatel has appeared on almost every late-night comedy show including Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show. In 2006 Fatel took home the honor of being named the Best Comedian at the HBO Aspen Comedy Festival.

Most recently, Mitch filmed his newest one-hour special, Bad-Girls. He is currently co-host of the PUNCH-lines Podcast which studies and dissects the psychology of stand-up comedy.

Comedy Works has announced that Mitch Fatel will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Saturday, September 5 | 7:00 PM | $22.00 (in-person) and $10.00 (live streaming)

LIVE (in-person) & Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations email question@comedyworks.com.

