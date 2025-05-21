Martin Amini to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Martin Amini will perform Downtown at Larimer Square on Thursday May 22, Friday May 23, and Saturday May 24.

Martin draws comedic inspiration from his diverse heritage, crafting a unique blend of humor that resonates universally. Growing up with an Iranian father and a Bolivian mother, Martin's multicultural background provides rich material for his stand-up routines, creating an engaging comedic experience.

In addition to exploring his heritage, Martin infuses his comedy with insights from his own experiences of marriage, offering hilarious commentary on relationships that audiences can personally relate to. Moreover, Martin occasionally plays matchmaker on stage, helping audience members find love amidst the laughter.

Beyond his work on stage, Martin is also the Founder of Room 808, a vibrant comedian run comedy club located in Washington DC. Currently, he is embarking on a three-continent tour, showcasing his distinctive brand of comedy to audiences worldwide.

