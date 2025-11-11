MAKING MERRY Comes to Arvada, Boulder and Denver Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stories on Stage will present "Making Merry,” celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah with stories and songs, December 12 – 14 in Arvada, Boulder and Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available online or by calling 303-494-0523

The phrase “making merry” comes from Middle English and originally meant to engage in joyful, festive behavior—especially with food, drink, music, and laughter. We agree!

“Making Merry” veterans GerRee Hinshaw and Jamie Horton team up with Neyla Pekarek (formerly of The Lumineers) and, joining us for the first time, Pianist Dan Graeber to celebrate this 25th-anniverary Stories on Stage. Join them for the free milk and cookies reception after the show!

Stories on Stage presents professional actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Making Merry” is sponsored by Linda Roberts Zinn and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance and The Denver Post.