CLUE With Lesley Ann Warren To Screen At Paramount Theatre

Comedy Works, in partnership with the Paramount Theatre, will present CLUE with Lesley Ann Warren on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. The event begins at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m.

The evening will feature a screening of the 1985 cult comedy Clue, hosted by Warren, who portrayed Miss Scarlet in the film. A limited number of meet-and-greet tickets will also be available, offering attendees the opportunity to meet Warren in person.

Based on the popular board game, Clue follows a group of dinner guests gathered at the mansion of Mr. Boddy, who reveals that he has been blackmailing each of them. When Boddy is murdered, the guests—Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, and Colonel Mustard—work together to determine the killer. The film stars Eileen Brennan, Michael McKean, Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn, Martin Mull, and Lee Ving.

Lesley Ann Warren began her career on Broadway, winning the “Most Promising Newcomer” Award at age 17 for 110 in the Shade. She gained widespread recognition starring in the television adaptation of Cinderella and made her film debut in Disney’s The Happiest Millionaire. Her performance in Victor/Victoria earned her Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations, along with multiple critics’ awards.

Warren’s film credits also include Secretary, The Limey, Burglar, Pure Country, Life Stinks, and Choose Me. Her television work includes award-nominated roles in 79 Park Avenue, Family of Spies, Baja Oklahoma, and recurring appearances on series such as Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives, In Plain Sight, Community, Daredevil, and Psych.

Ticketing Information

CLUE with Lesley Ann Warren will take place at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. Tickets are available now through the Paramount Theatre and Comedy Works box offices. Meet-and-greet tickets are available in limited quantities. Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now.