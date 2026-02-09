TRAILER TRASH TAMMY: THE LOOSE LIPS TOUR Coming To Comedy Works South At The Landmark

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedy Works will present TRAILER TRASH TAMMY: THE LOOSE LIPS TOUR at Comedy Works South at the Landmark from April 30 through May 2.

The tour stars comedian, actress, and internet personality Chelcie Lynn, who created her Trailer Trash Tammy alter ego in 2014. Since then, Lynn’s videos have accumulated hundreds of millions of views across social media platforms. She was named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2021 and has since continued to expand her national touring presence.

Lynn’s stand-up career includes the sold-out tour The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park At A Time. She has hosted the Tailgates & Tallboys festival, appeared at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and headlined a Trailer Trash Tammy–themed cruise in 2024, where she filmed the comedy special TAMMY’S PONTOON PARTY. The special has received strong viewership online.

In addition to stand-up, Lynn co-hosts The Viral Podcast with Paige Ginn. Her acting credits include appearances in the Duplass Brothers’ feature film Tangerine, the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon, and the feature film Sweet Dreams.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

All performances will take place at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. Tickets are $35, with VIP options available.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10:00 a.m.