Leather & Lace: A Pride Month Concert Comes to Parsons Theatre

Step into a realm where music transcends boundaries and celebrates diversity! On June 8 at 3 p.m., Northglenn Arts will present Leather & Lace, a groundbreaking Pride Month concert featuring the acclaimed Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and Denver Feminist Chorus.

Leather & Lace marks a significant reunion as the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and Denver Feminist Chorus perform together for the first time since 2019. This unique collaboration of over 200 members promises an evening of powerful music that celebrates the cultural intersections of gender expression and sexuality.

Audiences can expect a harmonious blend of fortitude, embodiment, and unapologetic authenticity. Highlights of the evening include performances of iconic songs such as “I'm Every Woman” and “Togetherness,” each selected to inspire self-reflection and celebration of individuality.

Join in for Leather & Lace, where every note resonates with the spirit of Pride and Inclusivity. Lace up and let the music guide you on a journey of empowerment and acceptance.

