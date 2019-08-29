Larry The Cable Guy to Appear Live at Denver's Bellco Theatre

Larry the Cable Guy is appearing live at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m. Larry is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award-winner and one of the top comedians in the country. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation which supports educational initiatives for disabled children in the Denver area.

An original member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour which included Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Ron White, Larry is probably best-known for his catch-phrase "Git-R-Done". Larry is also the famous voice of Mater the tow truck in the immensely popular Disney/Pixar animated movies Cars (2006), Cars 2 (2011) and Cars 3 (2017). He has also starred in numerous films such as Tooth Fairy (2012), Witless Protection (2008) and Delta Farce (2007).

Proceeds from the ticket sales of this event will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports schools and programs for learning disabled children in and around the Denver community. Funds raised from the event will be used for scholarships, classroom resources, teacher training, and supporting the Zarlengo Foundation Learning Evaluation Center at Havern School. Since its inception, the Zarlengo Foundation has contributed $1,056,210 to education-related causes in the Denver area. For additional information about The Zarlengo Foundation, please visit www.zarlengofoundation.org

Larry the Cable Guy Live at the Bellco Theatre is an all-ages show. Guests should plan to arrive early. Lobby doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show doors open at 7:00 p.m. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range between $39.95 and $59.95 and are available at https://www.axs.com/events/368580/larry-the-cable-guy-tickets?skin=bellco

The Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that has been designed as one of the most technically advanced theaters of its kind. This venue offers the best possible acoustics for concerts, lectures, general sessions and family spectaculars. The Bellco has a 1,000-space on-site covered parking garage. The Bellco Theatre is located in the Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th Street in Denver, CO 80202. For more information, visit www.bellcotheatre.com or call 303-228-8260.

Photo Courtesy of Comedy Works





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You