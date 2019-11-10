Lakewood Cultural Center Presents TIMOTHY P. AND THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN STOCKING STUFFERS

Consummate entertainer Timothy P. Irvin (Timothy P. & Rural Route III and Flash Cadillac) accompanied by some of the region's most prestigious bluegrass, country and folk musicians return to the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

Perennial favorites, Timothy P. and the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers have become a Lakewood Cultural Center holiday tradition, playing entertaining arrangements of original music and holiday favorites with a generous dose of humor. The 10-piece band features outstanding Colorado acoustic musicians including Jon Chandler, acclaimed western musician and songwriter; Ernie Martinez, 2018 Western Music Association Instrumentalist of the Year; and Mary Huckins of Dakota Blonde.

Tickets start at $22 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2019-2020 season is generously supported by the SCFD, a unique funding source serving hundreds of metro Denver arts, culture and scientific organizations; Colorado Creative Industries; and the National Endowment for the Arts.





