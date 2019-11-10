Lakewood Cultural Center Presents TIMOTHY P. AND THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN STOCKING STUFFERS

Nov. 10, 2019  

Lakewood Cultural Center Presents TIMOTHY P. AND THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN STOCKING STUFFERS

Consummate entertainer Timothy P. Irvin (Timothy P. & Rural Route III and Flash Cadillac) accompanied by some of the region's most prestigious bluegrass, country and folk musicians return to the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

Perennial favorites, Timothy P. and the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers have become a Lakewood Cultural Center holiday tradition, playing entertaining arrangements of original music and holiday favorites with a generous dose of humor. The 10-piece band features outstanding Colorado acoustic musicians including Jon Chandler, acclaimed western musician and songwriter; Ernie Martinez, 2018 Western Music Association Instrumentalist of the Year; and Mary Huckins of Dakota Blonde.

Tickets start at $22 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2019-2020 season is generously supported by the SCFD, a unique funding source serving hundreds of metro Denver arts, culture and scientific organizations; Colorado Creative Industries; and the National Endowment for the Arts.



