Lakewood Cultural Center Preesents Childsplay in MADDI'S FRIDGE Oct. 8

The internationally respected theater company Childsplay brings its nationwide tour of "Maddi's Fridge" to the Lakewood Cultural Center.

The performance follows best friends Maddi and Sofia. The young girls play in their neighborhood park together; Maddi is really good at climbing the rock wall, while Sofia is a fast runner. One day Sofia discovers that Maddi has no food in her fridge at home. Sofia wants to help her friend, but Maddi makes her promise not to tell anyone. What should Sofia do? This play is a gentle yet sometimes hilarious exploration of friendship, empathy and doing the right thing.

Raising awareness about childhood hunger and food insecurity, this play is written by Anne Negri based on the warm and humorous children's picture book by Lois Brandt. The book has won numerous awards and nominations including the 2015 International Literacy Association Primary Fiction Award, an Anti-Defamation League Book of the Month and a 2014 Top Mighty Girl Book for Younger Readers.

The hourlong performance begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and is recommended for families with children ages 6 and older. Tickets start at $7 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue). There is also a matinee performance on Wednesday, Oct. 9 for schools and other groups, which can be booked by calling 303-987-7893. Details can be found at Lakewood.org/Education.

Theatergoers are welcome to bring a nonperishable food item, which will be donated to The Action Center. Grocery items most in need include canned tuna and meats, canned pasta dinners, canned fruits, cereal, oatmeal, peanut butter, rice, pasta and tomato products.





