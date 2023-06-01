Kristina Kuzmic Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Month

Performances are set for June 8 - 10.

Kristina Kuzmic is a cheerleader for her fellow humans. It's not something she ever anticipated doing, but after immigrating to America from Croatia during the war in her homeland and later facing more challenges (divorce, single parenting, poverty, depression…), Kristina wanted to be for others what she wished someone had been for her during her darkest hours. Now, with over one billion video views, Kristina is providing her audience with encouragement, hope and humor in a role she never expected to fill.

In 2011, when Oprah crowned Kristina the winner of Mark Burnett's reality TV show, Oprah's Search for the Next TV Star, Oprah said, “What is that thing? That's so charming and charismatic and connected to the audience that makes you feel like, 'I know her, I want to be her, I'm like her'… Kristina has all of that. She is an 'IT PLUS' girl… I wanna watch her!"

Since working with Oprah, Kristina has branched out on her own, creating parent-centric videos about juggling all of life's challenges. She has quickly become a viral sensation with well over 2.8 million Facebook followers. Kristina has a voice and personality that has proven to be a hit with a massive audience (from young millennials through Gen-Xers and even Baby Boomers).

The Huffington Post referred to Kristina's videos as “Parenting comedy at its finest,” and The Inquisitr has praised her “witty charm.” People, Yahoo, Cosmopolitan, Us Weekly, Parents, Good Housekeeping, and many more have posted articles on her creative parenting advice and unique humor, and media outlets across the country are picking up her videos and re-posting them.

Kristina has quickly made a name for herself as a creative, yet unpretentious parent, as well as a world-renowned motivational speaker and comedian.

She is currently touring the country with her Hope & Humor tour. Her first book, Hold On, But Don't Hold Still, was released in February 2020, and made the Publishers Weekly Best-Sellers list.

Kristina and her husband live in Southern California where her most important, rewarding exhausting roles include being a sanitation engineer, chef, chauffer, conflict resolution guru, and cheerleader for her three, (mostly satisfied), clients... her children!

Comedy Works has announced that Kristina Kuzmic will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, June 8 / 7:30 PM / $35.00

Friday, June 9 / 7:15 PM / $35.00

Saturday, June 10 / 7:00 PM / $35.00

VIP Tickets Include: A Meet & Greet with Kristina - $75.00




IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June Photo
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June

Vintage Theatre presents 'In the Heights' June 23 – July 30 at 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.   Rocky Mountain Rep is the first Colorado regional theatre to open this show! 

Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced the casting for their 2023 summer season!  The productions for the summer are Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, and Something Rotten!.  And returning in the fall season will be Rocky Mountain Rep’s signature production, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver.

Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June Photo
Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June

Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast, Back To School With Maz Jobrani on the All Things Comedy Network. His new stand-up comedy special Pandemic Warrior is now available for streaming on PeacockTV.


