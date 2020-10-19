Jim Breuer Brings 'The New Normal Tour' to Comedy Works South and More This Holiday Season

Breuer performed to sold-out crowds across the country on his Live and Let Laugh tour, stopping in over 35 cities this year.

Jim Breuer's new stand-up tour, Jim Breuer Presents: The New Normal, is heading to the Rocky Mountain Region this holiday season. The tour kicks off at Mesa Theater in Grand Junction on Saturday, December 26th at 7pm & 9:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23rd at 10am at mesatheater.com.

Next up is The Vilar Center in Beaver Creek, CO at 6pm & 9pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23rd at 10am at vilarpac.org.

Comedy Works South in Greenwood Village follows on Monday, December 28th at 7pm and 9:15. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 20th at 10am at comedyworks.com.

The tour concludes at The Lincoln in Cheyenne, WY on Tuesday, December 29th at 7pm & 9:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23rd at 10am at thelincolncheyenne.com.

Known as one of today's top entertainers, comic storyteller Jim Breuer came to national attention from his appearances on Saturday Night Live and in the cult classic film Half Baked. Breuer performed to sold-out crowds across the country on his Live and Let Laugh tour, stopping in over 35 cities this year. Breuer's comedy album Jim Breuer: Live from Portland was released in 2019 to critical acclaim and reached #1 on the iTunes comedy chart.



For the last few years, Breuer has shared his dual passions for comedy and baseball with thousands through his Facebook video recaps of games. The viral impact of these videos has been massive, with clips being featured on MLB Network and ESPN Sports Center among others. All Breuer aficionados know that family is everything to him, and his mission is to share the highs and lows, find the humor in the day to day, laughing with the triumphs and tragedies and using comedy as a tool to conquer fear - as he did when posting videos of his wife going through cancer treatments over the past few years. Jim Breuer is an unparalleled talent taking the world by storm, and he's not stopping anytime soon.

