Jeff Dye Announced at Comedy Works South, June 4 - 6

Jeff Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster and Bigfoot enthusiast.

May. 18, 2021  

Comedy Works has announced that Jeff Dye will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Jeff Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster and Bigfoot enthusiast. He stars in NBC's comedy adventure series Better Late Than Never. This project followed the travels of Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, and George Foreman as Jeff presents them with the adventure of a lifetime. Currently, he's on new episodes of I Can See Your Voice and The Masked Singer on Fox.

Dye has performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon (twice), finished 3rd on Last Comic Standing and has had his own Comedy Central Presents special. In previous years he has starred on numerous TV projects, including: Money from Strangers, Girl Code, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, as well as NBC's I Can Do That - a one-hour comedy variety series.

Jeff's latest album, titled Live from Madison, had been a top 10 album on the Billboard Comedy Charts and his new album Dumb is Gooder will be coming out this year!

Learn more at http://www.comedyworks.com.


