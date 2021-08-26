Jay Pharoah Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Month

Jay Pharoah will come to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, September 3 - 5.

Jay Pharoah is an actor and stand-up comedian. The six-season Saturday Night Live alum is well known for his stellar impressions. In 2017, he starred on the Showtime series White Famous as the lead, 'Floyd Mooney', that was executive produced by Oscar-winner Jaime Foxx and based on his experiences. He previously starred in 2 Minutes of Fame with Katt Williams and Keke Palmer, the YouTube Premium show Champaign, ILL alongside Adam Pally and Sam Richardson and Steven Soderbergh's feature film Unsane opposite Claire Foy and Joshua Leonard. Previously, Jay dazzled with fun supporting roles in the comedy Get A Job, Chris Rock's Top Five, and Ride Along.

Jay's voiced various roles on the animated series Family Guy, BoJack Horseman, Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Robot Chicken, and Supermansion. His debut one-hour stand-up special premiered on Showtime in 2016, and he headlines comedy clubs across the country throughout the year. He's currently working on his second stand-up special.

Dates:

Friday, September 3 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, September 4 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Sunday, September 5 / 7:00 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.