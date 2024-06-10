Jay Mohr Comes To Comedy Works Landmark Village This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works has announced that Jay Mohr will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Comedian, actor, radio host and best selling author, Jay Mohr has been performing stand-up comedy for over three decades. Never wanting to rest on his accomplishments, Jay has always pushed himself to be more than just a comic.

After working on Saturday Night Live for two years, Mohr went on to star in movies and make TV appearances. Jay has appeared in over 25 films such as Jerry Maguire, Picture Perfect, Pay it Forward and Are We There Yet. He has also guest starred in over 50 different television dramas and comedy series episodes, including his ground-breaking series that aired for two seasons on CBS called Gary Unmarried, as well as Law and Order: Criminal Intent and Suburgatory. Comedy Central honored Mohr by naming him one of the “100 Greatest Stand-Up Comics of All Time.”

Additionally, Mohr wrote a best-selling book, Gasping for Airtime, about his experience on SNL, and followed that success up with his hilarious book, No Wonder My Parents Drank, which describes in funny detail the pros and cons of parenthood. Jay also has a weekly podcast Mohr Stories, where he interviews an eclectic list of guests from Charlie Sheen, Rufus Wainwright to Damien Echols of the Memphis Three infamy, has over a million listeners each month.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

