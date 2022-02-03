Iliza Comes to Bellco Theatre, February 19

ILIZA is bringing her BACK IN ACTION TOUR to Bellco Theatre on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10PM. The early show at 7pm is sold out! All tickets from previously purchased dates for ILIZA: The Forever Tour will be honored, which includes: March 13, 2020, August 15, 2020, and May 22, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com.

Please visit bellcotheatre.com for the most up to date COVID policies.

Iliza Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian and multihyphenate actor-writer-producer-author, selling out theatres around the globe with a devoted fan base who create their Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. She's currently preparing to launch her post-pandemic Back In Action world tour.

Iliza currently has five stand up specials streaming on Netflix, including Unveiled, which delves into her journey of getting married and 2018's Elder Millennial, which is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her "fan-u-mentary" giving fans an inside look into her life on tour. Her other specials are War Paint, Freezing Hot, and Confirmed Kills.

In recent years, Iliza has branched out into acting and can currently be seen starring in the Netflix movie Good On Paper, an indie "Rom-Con" she wrote. She recently starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in the #1 Netflix film Spenser Confidential, and had a supporting role in the critically acclaimed indie drama Pieces of a Woman starring Vanessa Kirby. Other credits include, Instant Family, starring Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, a comedy series she created and starred in for Netflix.