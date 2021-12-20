ISMO Comes to Comedy Works Downtown, December 29 - 31

Comedy Works has announced that ISMO will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

ISMO started his comedy career in 2002 in his home country of Finland; becoming one of their top performing comedians. There, ISMO wrote and starred in 2 seasons of his own sitcom, ISMO, and also filmed four DVD specials from 2008 to 2016.

He made his US debut in 2014 at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood where he won the title of "The Funniest Person in the World." In December 2015, he relocated to Los Angeles from Finland, and now performs to sold-out crowds around the world including: US, Canada, Australia, Mexico and Europe.

ISMO can be seen regularly performing in LA clubs and headlining across the US. This summer, ISMO appeared on episodes of NBC's Bring The Funny. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Merriam Webster to release a digital comedy series of videos roasting the English language. He's also appeared on NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly, and became the first Finnish Comedian to perform on Conan in 2018. Ismo's clip from Conan has become one of the most viewed late-night sets with over 70 million views.

Join ISMO on Friday, December 31 for three special New Year's Eve shows!

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com or call 303-595-3637.