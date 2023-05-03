Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14

Do you like clean comedy? Henry Cho is the comic for you! Henry Cho's adult but clean comedy is something everyone can enjoy.

Comedy Works has announced that Henry Cho will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Henry Cho has various TV and film credits to his name. He has made appearances on NBC's The Tonight Show, CBS's The Late Late Show, and NBC's Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC's Friday Night Videos and has had many guest roles on various network sitcoms. Henry was co-creator, co-producer, and co-writer of The Henry Cho Show.

Henry's one-hour Comedy Central Special, What's That Clickin Noise? is currently running and he can also be heard daily on Sirius/XM and Blue Collar Radio. He is also a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry. Some of Henry's film credits include Universal's McHale's Navy, Say It Isn't So, and Material Girls.

Henry filmed the Faith-based Indy film Saving Faith, which he co-starred and co-produced. Henry has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film by the International Christian Film Festival. Henry recently completed filming a Hallmark movie The Farmer and the Belle- Saving Santaland. He'll start shooting a TV pilot, Double Occupancy and also the film, Cheyenne. He's working on his own project with Triple Horse Studios - the guys behind Case for Christ.

Thursday, May 4 / 7:30 PM / $28.00

Friday, May 5 / 7:15 PM / $28.00

Saturday, May 6 / 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM / $28.00

Sunday, May 7 / 3:00 PM / $9.00 - $18.00

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here. Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.




