HEATHER LAND Postponed at Boulder Theater

With the concern of general health safety, Heather Land - I Ain't Doin It performance on Friday, May 1 at the Boulder Theater has been postponed to Thursday, September 24, 2020. All existing tickets will be honored. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, if you're unable to make the new date.

A message from Heather Land:

Hey y'all... In light of the virus and all that it entails (including MIA toilet paper), I'm sad to announce changes to my upcoming March, April and May dates. But, we will be back in action when wellness and paper products are restored. Seriously, though y'all, safety first. And, we are doing our utmost to protect everyone in this time.

I will also be updating the events portion of my website to keep all ticket buyers informed.

I can't wait to be back on the road after this virus thing! If you think I'll miss seeing your pretty faces at some point... nope, I ain't doin' it ;)

P.S. If you have some extra time at home on your hands, might I recommend my I Ain't Doin' It Video Championship - it complies with the social distancing rules, too.

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303) 786-7030 or online at https://www.bouldertheater.com/.





