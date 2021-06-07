Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HASAN MINHAJ: THE KING'S JESTER is Headed to Bellco Theatre

Hasan Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018.

Jun. 7, 2021  
HASAN MINHAJ: THE KING'S JESTER is Headed to Bellco Theatre

AEG Presents and Comedy Works Entertainment will present Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester coming to Bellco Theatre in Denver on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11th at 10am.

About Hasan Minhaj: Hasan Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018. The series explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. The show received a 2019 Peabody Award, a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Motion Design," and was recognized for a 2020 Television Academy Honor. In 2017, Minhaj earned rave reviews for his performance hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner, and for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, which earned him a 2018 Peabody Award. A first generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in November 2014, where he was Jon's last hire. He continued on in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year and remained on the show through August 2018.

Tickets range from $45.00-$95.00 plus applicable fees and can be purchased online at AXS.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Morgan James
Morgan James

Related Articles View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Boca Del Lupo Launches 4 New Plays2Perform@Home Nationally
  • Theatre Collingwood Announces Partnership With Thom Vincent, President of Global Hospitality and Balmoral Village
  • MOCA Toronto Appoints Charity Chan Head Of Public Programmes And Learning
  • Harbourfront Centre Launches 'Speak Surge Amplify', A Forum For Urgent Cultural Conversations