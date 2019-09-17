Gnarly 101.3FM Present Free Tickets To Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show

Celebrating the newest radio station in Southern Colorado, Gnarly 101.3 FM presents Gnarly Night at Loonees Comedy Corner with free VIP tickets to Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show.

Direct from his own nightly show in Las Vegas, Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is one of the most requested acts at Loonees as each show is unique, turning the audience volunteers into the stars of the show. Barnhart's show is as empowering as it is entertaining and Don leaves his audience volunteers feeling refreshed and recharged having learned a technique they can use long after the show.

Gnarly 101.3FM, playing the best of the 80's, is thrilled to partner with Loonees Comedy Corner and Trichome Health Consultants to bring this event to you Thursday September 19that 7:00pm with door prizes, tee shirt giveaways and an insane after party with drink specials and more.

Hypnomania delivers interactive, improvisational and sidesplitting comedy while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind. It's a musical, fast-paced journey through volunteers' subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edges of their seats. Akin to releasing the hidden talents of a dozen improvisational comedians onstage with Barnhart serving as the ringleader, each performance is unique and fun for all.

"Don takes the positive aspects of hypnotic trances for a spin. In an industry dominated by embarrassing and shocking antics, the comedy brought out of our shared hopes and dreams is refreshing, honest and just plain funny." Audience members have the option to volunteer or sit back and watch. Using techniques found in NLP (Neuro-lingusitic programing), guided meditation and hypnosis, Barnhart teaches his volunteers to focus their energy to release their anxiety, stresses and fears and tap into their creative abilities with confidence.

Don is the author of Creating The Life You Desire teaching people some hypnotic techniques they can use to help improve their life, break bad habits and achieve their goals. Barnhart also has a series of self-improvement audio programs that can teach you a way to focus your energy, helping you to unlock the power of your subconscious mind to break bad habits, achieve your goals and take control of your life.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXfGjrq2yzM

Gnarly is turning up the power and will be the only 100,000 watt FM station in Southern Colorado.... you'll be able to listen to Gnarly 101.3 from New Mexico to So. Denver! Some of their new shows include:

· "The Gnarly Dudes", Friday Nights

· ProsOnCall with Casey, Saturday Mornings

· Coffee with the Counselor, Saturday Mornings

· Weekend Blocks

· Hair Bands of the 80s, Ladies of the 80s, Punk Rock of the 80s, RnB of the 80s.... and MORE!

Gnarly Night is Thursday, Sept 19th at 7:00pm at Loonees Comedy Corner.

Tickets are complimentary by clicking the link below to reserve your VIP tickets, calling the club with the code "Gnarly Night" or visiting any Trichome Health Consultants to get on the VIP guest list.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gnarly-1013-present-don-barnharts-hypnomania-show-tickets-72265440879?fbclid=IwAR24f0Dkm_WTPK8YQwinkXZoHw5iTogkgOZ9sB89QrjQHtN7pb5eLwSm7-M





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You