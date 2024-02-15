Georgia Comstock Brings CATFISH COMEDY to Comedy Works Beginning This Week

Georgia Comstock originally hails from Omaha. Her comedic prowess has earned her a prestigious regular spot at our own world-famous Comedy Works.

Catfish Comedy is an improvised stand-up comedy show hosted by Georgia (Denver’s #1 B****). Comedians use YOUR suggestions to create a stand-up set on the spot! From Denver locals to nationally touring comedians, you never know who you might catch at Catfish Comedy!

Always new suggestions! Always hot riffs! Always fun give aways! Always a good time!!

Throw your suggestions into the net before the show starts. They can be words, phrases, questions, act outs, etc. You throw the bait and the comics will reel it in!!

Comedy Works has announced that Georgia Comstock will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark:

Thursday February 15 / 7:30 PM / $12.00 / Catfish Comedy @ Larimer Square

Friday February 16 / 9:45 PM / $15.00 / Catfish Comedy @ Landmark

Saturday February 17 / 9:45 PM / $15.00 / Catfish Comedy @ Landmark

Monday March 25 / 7:30 PM / $14.00 / Catfish Comedy @ Larimer Square