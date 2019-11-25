GOLD RUSH CHRISTMAS: Historic Mining Landscape Alight With Holiday Decor

The giant headframes that are The Remains of 1890's gold mining days will again light up the night sky around Victor and Cripple Creek again this holiday season. These unique mining structures are one-of-a-kind remnants of the gold rush era. This marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

Holiday ornaments, some as large as 20 feet tall, will be lit against the starry night skies of the Victor and Cripple Creek starting Friday, Nov. 29. Everything from a Christmas wreath to a snowman will be on display this year.

A self-guided driving tour map will be available at area businesses, as well as the Cripple Creek Heritage Center and online at STCFG.com. The lights will be best viewed after dark and will be in place Friday through Sunday nights through New Year's Day, weather/safety and volunteers permitting.

This holiday lighting tradition is sponsored by Newmont Goldcorp, on whose property most of the headframes are located. Volunteers from the communities staff the generators and line power connections each weekend. Other sponsors include an anonymous donor, Southern Teller County Focus Group, Cripple Creek Parks & Recreation, and the Cripple Creek District Museum. Support also comes from Black Hills Energy crews who help refurbish the lamps on the ornaments and donate power installations.

More information is at STCFG.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You