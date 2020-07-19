Front Range Theatre Company Holds Virtual Benefit Concert, COLORADO DOWNLOADS BROADWAY

P.S. Creative announces, COLORADO DOWNLOADS BROADWAY: A Virtual Benefit Concert for Front Range Theatre Company, with the goal of pairing Broadway/Off-Broadway professionals with alumni and current students from Front Range Theatre Company. The date, lineup, and ways to donate will be announced at a later date.

Front Range Theatre Company is a non-profit company located in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Each summer the company provides students the opportunity to dive in to a full scale production with their Triple Threat Summer Camps.

P.S. Creative is headed by Parrish Salyers, an alumni of Front Range Theatre Company. He graduated from University of Northern Colorado in 2019 and then moved to New York City where he was the Assistant General Manager for the hit Off-Broadway musical, EMOJILAND. Other members on the P.S. Creative team include Jessica Baity and Sydney Higgins.

"Front Range Theatre Company is a company that puts the needs of others above their own. This is one way I can give back to everything that they have provided me and so many others for us to reach our goals"

For more information, please visit: https://pscreativeco.com/colorado-downloads-broadway

