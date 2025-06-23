 tracking pixel
Former SNL Cast Member Luke Null to Perform at Comedy Works South

The musical comedian brings his stand-up and songs to Denver for six shows.

By: Jun. 23, 2025
Former SNL Cast Member Luke Null to Perform at Comedy Works South Image
Comedy Works South at the Landmark will welcome comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Luke Null for a three-night engagement, June 26â€“28, 2025.

Known for his signature blend of stand-up and musical comedy, Null began performing in Chicago, where his sharp wit and catchy songs caught the attention of SNL creator Lorne Michaels. He joined the iconic late-night sketch series as a featured player during the 2017â€“2018 season.

Now based in Los Angeles, Null is a regular at the Hollywood Improv and tours comedy clubs and college campuses across the U.S. In 2019, he released the live stand-up album Guitar Comic through 800 Pound Gorilla Records, available on all major streaming platforms.

Performance Schedule at Comedy Works South:

  • Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 PM â€“ $15.00

  • Friday, June 27 at 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM â€“ $23.00

  • Saturday, June 28 at 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM â€“ $23.00

Advance tickets are available now at ComedyWorks.com. Guests can also enjoy preferred seating when they dine at Lucy Restaurant before the show. For reservations, visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.



