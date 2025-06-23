Former SNL Cast Member Luke Null to Perform at Comedy Works South

The musical comedian brings his stand-up and songs to Denver for six shows.
Comedy Works South at the Landmark will welcome comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Luke Null for a three-night engagement, June 26â€“28, 2025.
Known for his signature blend of stand-up and musical comedy, Null began performing in Chicago, where his sharp wit and catchy songs caught the attention of SNL creator Lorne Michaels. He joined the iconic late-night sketch series as a featured player during the 2017â€“2018 season.
Now based in Los Angeles, Null is a regular at the Hollywood Improv and tours comedy clubs and college campuses across the U.S. In 2019, he released the live stand-up album Guitar Comic through 800 Pound Gorilla Records, available on all major streaming platforms.
Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 PM â€“ $15.00
Friday, June 27 at 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM â€“ $23.00
Saturday, June 28 at 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM â€“ $23.00
Advance tickets are available now at ComedyWorks.com. Guests can also enjoy preferred seating when they dine at Lucy Restaurant before the show. For reservations, visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.
