Five Points Jazz Festival Announces Band Line-up, Parade Grand Marshals, and More

Denver Arts & Venues' annual Five Points Jazz Festival returns 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 to 1 a.m. Sunday, May 19, celebrating the music, culture and roots of Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood.

The culturally diverse festival showcases everything from smooth jazz to bop to swing to funk, and takes place on Welton Street between 26th and 29th streets, and features 50 bands playing live music on 11 stages throughout the day. Five Points Jazz Festival will kick off with a parade down Welton Street at 11 a.m. led by grand marshals, Daphne Rice Allen, Gene Bass and Terri Gentry, and featuring Otone Brass Band.

"For more than 15 years now, Denver has been presenting the free Five Points Jazz Festival as a way to honor our legacy as the Harlem of the West and build community through the spirit of Jazz," said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "This family-friendly festival celebrates the history and culture of the Five Points neighborhood, as well as offers a great opportunity for Denver residents and visitors to join together to enjoy great food and music, and even other activities like yoga, films and discussions."

New in 2019, Denver Arts & Venues has built a Five Points Jazz Festival App available for download now for iOS and Android devices. The app will allow festival-goers to create custom schedules and performance reminders, learn more about the vendors, and view maps, performer bios, food and drink menus, and more. The app will replace the multi-fold printed maps and schedules used in previous years, eliminating paper waste and supporting Denver Arts & Venues' sustainability goals.

In addition to offering an app instead of a printed guide, Denver Arts & Venues is working with Eco-Products to provide cost-reduced compostable foodservice packaging including cups, straws and utensils.

"Eco-Products strives to advance zero waste solutions for our partners," said Sarah Martinez, Eco-Products director of marketing, "and we are so proud to help Five Points Jazz Festival achieve their sustainability goals by providing compostable products for festival vendors."

Not only does the event feature music and other entertainment, annually Five Points Jazz Festival also honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the culture and livelihood of Five Points.

2019 Five Points Jazz Festival Tribute Award-Winners

Jess E. DuBois: Jess E. DuBois is a world-renowned artist who, even at the age of 84, continues to paint in home studio daily. Inspired to paint as a young boy, at the age of 26, he went on to fulfill his lifetime passion and love for art by attending the Art Institute of Denver as a member of the first graduating class in 1957. His studies continued under the tutelage of John Jellico and Daniel Green.

Fred Hess: Fred Hess was one of Denver's most important educators and was a beloved musician held in the highest esteem by his colleagues, peers and students. He shaped the career of dozens jazz musicians. He was admired not only for his amazing talent and keen ability to share it, but also as a bon vivant, a man who always was in a cheerful mood. He is thoroughly missed; however, his legacy will live on through his recorded music and with the many musicians he inspired.

Elbra Wedgeworth: Elbra Wedgeworth began her career in public service as a City Council Senior Analyst. From 1994 through 1996, she was the Clerk and Recorder for the City and County of Denver. She also served as a member of the Denver Election Commission, the board of county commissioners. Wedgeworth was the Director of Community Relations and Philanthropic Affairs at Denver Health and Hospital Authority. She resigned that position when she was elected to the Denver City Council. In 2007, she resigned from the City Council to join Denver Health as Chief Government and Community Relations Officer. Wedgeworth was the President of the Convention Host Committee which brought the Democratic National Convention to Denver in 2008.

Entertainment Schedule:

Along Welton Street from Arts & Venues Stage to Main Stage

11 a.m. - Parade featuring Otone Brass Band

Main Stage - 29th and Welton streets

11 a.m.-noon - Otone Brass Band - New Orleans-style brass band

12:30-1:30 p.m. - Denver School of the Arts Jazz Workshop Orchestra - high school ensemble, big band

2-3 p.m. - Academy Jazz Ensemble - big band

2:30-4:30 p.m. - Linda Theus-Lee's HeartStrings - jazz, R&B, folk

5-6 p.m. - ATOMGA - afro-funk

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Sammy Mayfield Blues Band - blues

Goed Zuur - 2801 Welton St.

7:30-10 p.m. - The Ron Jackson Trio - jazz standards, pop

10:30 p.m.-1 a.m. - Felonius Smith Trio - pre-war blues

Plaza Stage - 2736 Welton St.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Cosmic Joe - funk

1-2 p.m. - DKO: The Darren Kramer Organization - funk, Latin, jazz

2:30-3:30 p.m.- Jon Romero y Amanecer - jazz, Latin jazz

4-5 p.m. - Wil Alston Band - jazz standards

5:30-6:30 p.m. - The Delta Sonics - blues, swing, R&B

715 Club - 715 E. 26th Ave.

11:30 a.m.-noon - Art Deco - modern jazz, jazz rock, straight jazz

1:15-2:15 p.m. - Open Source - post bop

3-4 p.m. - CounterCurrent - jazz fusion

4:45-5:45 p.m. - The Organization - modern organ trio, '60s pop

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Déjà Swing - swing

8:15-9:15 p.m. - Adam Bodine Quartet - jazz, classical, soul, pop

10-11 p.m. - Eef and the Blues Express - blues

Coffee at the Point Indoor Stage - 710 E. 26th Ave.

11 a.m. -noon - Gayle Leali Jazz & Blues Quintet - jazz, blues

1:30-2:30 p.m. - Tom Amend Organ Trio - jazz, swing

4-5 p.m. - Gunnison, McRossen, Romaine, Junneman Quartet - jazz

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Walter Gorra Quartet - modern jazz, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian

9-10 p.m. - Wellington Bullings - soul

Coffee at the Point Outdoor Stage - 27th and Welton streets

12:30-1:30 p.m. - Big Brooklyn - jazz, klezmer, rock, groove

3-4 p.m. - Jazz Nicholson - jazz, rock, world, classical, soul

5:30-6:30 p.m. - Chipman Hancock Collective - classic jazz, neo-soul

8-9 p.m. - Chicos Malos! - jazz, salsa, cha-cha

Cervantes - 2637 Welton St.

2:15-1:15 p.m. - Mark Fox Sonic Nomads - post-bop, modern, transcendental, jazz

2:15-3:15 p.m. - Akashic Jazz - modern jazz

The Rossonian - 2650 Welton St.

11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. - Danette Hollowell and the Old Souls - jazz

1:30-2:30 p.m. - After Midnight - swing

3:15-4:15 p.m. - Jazz Heritage Orchestra - high school ensemble, jazz

5-6 p.m. - The P. J. Q. - jazz

6:30-7:30 p.m. - The Coração Brazilian Jazz Quartet - Brazilian Jazz

The Roxy - 2549 Welton St.

11 a.m.-noon - Bonnie Lowdermilk Quintet - modern jazz

12:45-1:45 p.m. - Spherio - jazz

2:30-3:30 p.m. - Teague Bechtel Trio - straight-ahead jazz, blues, soul

4:15-5:15 p.m. - Jenna McLean Quintet - jazz

6-7 p.m. - Invisible Bird - groove, pop

The River Yoga - 2590 Welton St.

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Five Points Jazz Fest Yoga with Live Music by Harold Rapp, III, Power Vinyasa Warm

11 a.m. - noon - Five Points Jazz Fest Yoga with Live Music by Harold Rapp III, Power Vinyasa Hot

The Lydian - 2590 Welton St.

Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. - KinderBop - designed for kids ages 18 months to 5 years and their caregivers, play-centered musical activities, story-telling and games

Arts & Venues Stage - 26th and Welton streets

noon-1 p.m. - JoFoKe Anem - jazz, soul

1:30-2:30 p.m. - Azucartones - Afro-Cuban

3-4 p.m. - Lynn Baker Quartet - jazz, big band, orchestral

4:30-5:30 p.m. - Tom Gershwin Sextet - jazz

6-7 p.m. - Peter Sommer Septet - bebop, avant garde

Blair Caldwell African American Research Library - 2401 Welton St.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Linda Styles Band - blues, Motown, gospel

12:30-1:30 p.m. - screening of "Rhapsody in Black" - film; telling the story of ten black artists who changed the face of American music

1-2 - Brass and Gold Society - hip-hop, jazz, soul, classical, R&B

2:30-3:30 p.m. - Donna Scott and Friends - straight-ahead jazz, contemporary, fusion, be-bop

2:30-4 p.m. - screening of "Sarah Vaughan: The Divine One" - film; recounting the story of the singer's stellar career

4-5 p.m. - Rekha Ohal Quartet - jazz

For more information and complete schedule please visit: ArtsandVenues.com/FivePointsJazz or download the app available for iOS or Android devices.

Welton Street will be closed from 24th to Downing streets starting 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, reopening 1 a.m. Sunday, May 19. Festival attendees will be asked to undergo security checks at festival entrances. A list of prohibited items is available online.





